Rabbi Eliezer ben Horkanos Video Streaming This Sunday!

When Rabbi Eliezer ben Horkanos reaches the age of 28 he decides to begin studying Torah.

On the way he endures many hardships, finally arriving in Jerusalem.

He begins studying at the bais midrash of Rabbi Yochanan ben Zakkai and eventually reaches an amazing level of study.

This story demonstrates the devotion and love required in order to reach the world of Torah.

