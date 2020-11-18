Iran Warns Of “Crushing Response” To U.S. Strike On Nuclear Site

An attack by the US on Iran would face a “crushing response,” an Iranian government spokesman said on Tuesday in the wake of reports on Monday that Trump considered bombing Iran’s main nuclear site last week, Reuters reported.

“Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said. Rabiei added that Iran’s nuclear program is for “peaceful needs” and accused Israel of “psychological warfare” against Iran.

“I personally don’t foresee that it’s probable that they (the United States) would want to cause insecurity in the world and the region,” Rabiei said.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz responded to the report on Army Radio on Tuesday: “If I were the Iranians, I would not feel at ease.”

“It is very important that the Iranians know that if, indeed, they suddenly dash toward high levels of enrichment, in the direction of nuclear weaponry, they are liable to encounter the military might of the United States – and also, perhaps, of other countries,” Steinitz said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)