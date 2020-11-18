Watch: Bahraini, US Delegations Land In Israel On Gulf Air Flight

A Bahraini government delegation flew to Israel on Wednesday morning, the first official delegation to visit Israel on the first nonstop Gulf Air commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel.

The delegation, led by Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, and accompanied by a US delegation headed by US Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz, landed at Ben-Gurion Airport at about 10:30 a.m.

The Bahraini-US delegations were greeted at the airport by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Excited to be on the first commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel! pic.twitter.com/ngux75pRDU — Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) November 18, 2020

This is a good morning indeed. Will be shortly on my way to the airport to welcome my friends and partners.@aviberkow45 @bahdiplomatic pic.twitter.com/ekm8NQbr3E — גבי אשכנזי – Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) November 18, 2020

#Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani landed in Israel, together with @WhiteHouse special rep @aviberkow45, on board the first commercial flight between Bahrain & Israel. They were received at the airport by FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi. 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇧🇭 📷Miri Shimonovich pic.twitter.com/GmHVdud3SC — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 18, 2020

The Bahraini delegation traveled from the airport to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, where a meeting was held between Ashkenazi and Al-Zayani. Following the meeting, the two ministers announced that embassies in each other’s countries will be opened as soon as possible.

“I was pleased to convey to Minister Ashkenazi the Kingdom of Bahrain’s formal request to open an embassy in Israel, and to inform him that Israel’s reciprocal request for an embassy in Manama has been approved,” Al-Zayani said. “This is a process which I hope can now move forward relatively quickly.”

Ashkenazi announced that Bahraini citizens will be able to apply online for visas to Israel by December 1.

The meeting at the foreign ministry was followed by a reception for the Bahraini delegation hosted by President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s Residence.

Later, the Bahraini delegation was greeted at the Prime Minister’s Office, where Al-Zayani met one-on-one with Netanyahu followed by a trilateral meeting attended by top Bahraini and Israeli officials and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who landed in Israel early afternoon Wednesday.

ביקור היסטורי של שר החוץ של בחריין | רה"מ נתניהו: "השלום בין ישראל לבחריין מבוסס על אינטרסים משותפים. אנחנו משחרים כוח כלכלי עוצמתי למען השלום ולמען העמים שלנו"; בפנייה לשר החוץ האמריקני פומפאו, אמר נתניהו: מבקש להביע את הערכתי ואת הערכת העם בישראל לנשיא טראמפ@gilicohen10 pic.twitter.com/SX30B5gQGl — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 18, 2020

ביקור היסטורי של שר החוץ של בחריין בישראל | שר החוץ האמריקני מייק פומפאו: "מקווים שיהיו עוד הרבה הסכמים כאלה. ההסכמים האלה מבשרים למדינות כמו איראן, שההשפעה שלה באזור הולכת ונמוגה. ההסכמים גם מקדמים את חופש הדת. הסכמי אברהם מבטאים חזון משותף לשלום ולשגשוג"@gilicohen10 pic.twitter.com/BMixgGeL1u — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 18, 2020

ביקור היסטורי של שר החוץ של בחריין, עבד אלטיף א-זיאני, בישראל: "אני בטוח ששיתוף הפעולה בין המדינות שלנו יסלול את הדרך לשלום במזרח התיכון. כדי להשיג שלום כזה צריך לפתור את הסכסוך הישראלי-פלסטיני. אני קורא לשני הצדדים לחזור לשולחן המו"מ כדי להגיע לפתרון שתי המדינות"@gilicohen10 pic.twitter.com/H0USMIrkYD — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 18, 2020

A number of bilateral agreements between Israel and Bahrain will be finalized during the course of the day on various areas of mutual cooperation, including aviation, technology, tourism, research, and health.

Al-Zayani will meet again with Ashkenazi at about 8 p.m and the Bahraini delegation will then fly back to Manama at about 10:30 p.m.

