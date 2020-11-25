Israel Demands UN Oust Iranian Presence From Syria

The UN Security Council must take action to oust the Iranian presence in Syria and publicly condemn attacks by its proxies against Israel from Syrian territory, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan demanded on Tuesday.

“Israel calls upon the Security Council to condemn these recurring dangerous acts, and demands a total rollback of Iran and its proxies from Syria and the removal of Iranian military infrastructure from Syrian territory,” Erdan wrote in an official letter to Security Council President Inga Rhonda King and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Erdan’s demand follows the discovery last week of three improvised explosive devices planted in Israeli territory along the border under the direction of Iran’s Quds Forces. Erdan stated in his letter that the planting of these explosives in the buffer zone along the border is a direct violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which ended the Yom Kippur War.

The Quds Force’s Unit 840 made a similar attempt in August to place explosives in the same area by the border but the cell, comprised of four armed men, was spotted and eliminated by the IDF upon crossing into Israeli territory.

Erdan added that the explosives, which “pose a risk not only to the local civilian population but also to the UN personnel on the ground,” could have led to a serious escalation in the region.

“These incidents, conducted by Iran’s proxies in Syria (IRCG Quds Force, Unit 840), prove once again that Syrian territory, including the Area of Separation (AOS), is being abused by hostile elements,” Erdan wrote.

“Syria continues to allow Iran and its proxies to use its territory, including military facilities and infrastructure, to entrench its presence in Syria and undermine efforts to maintain stability in the region. Israel expects a thorough investigation of these incidents by UNDOF and an appropriate report to the Security Council Members.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)