IDF Struggles To Identify Cause For Plane Crash

The cause of the plane crash in southern Israel on Tuesday which tragically killed an Israel Air Force (IAF) officer and cadet has not yet been discovered, Channel 12 News reported.

The two have been identified as Major Itay Zayden, 42, an air force reserves officer and flight instructor, and Corporal Lihu Ben-Bassa, 19, a flight school cadet pilot, who began his training four months ago. Ben-Bassa left behind a twin brother who is currently serving in the IDF.

“The IDF will do everything to investigate the incident and draw the necessary conclusions,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. “This was a serious accident that has taken a heavy toll on us.”

I express deep sorrow over the loss air force reserve officer Major Itay Zayden and flight school cadet pilot Corporal Lihu Ben-Bassa, who perished in the plane crash today. On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I send condolences to their families in their hour of grief. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 24, 2020

יום עצוב וקשה למדינת ישראל ולחיל האוויר. משתתף באבלן הכבד של המשפחות עם אובדנם של קצין חיל האוויר, רב סרן (במיל׳) איתי זיידן ז״ל ופרח הטיס, רב״ט ליהוא בן בסה ז״ל, שנספו בתאונת המטוס היום. יהי זכרם ברוך. pic.twitter.com/P8DMaJBiVq — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkat) November 24, 2020

It is believed that a technical malfunction or a structural defect that led to a sudden malfunction of the aircraft likely caused the crash as Zayden has 25 years of experience and pilot error was unlikely. Furthermore, Zayden did not report any issues or distress signals while in flight, meaning that whatever occurred was sudden and unexpected.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)