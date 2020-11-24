2 Killed In Plane Crash In Southern Israel [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Two men were killed on midday Tuesday when their light plane crashed in an open area and burst into flames near Kibbutz Mishmar HaNegev, north of Be’er Sheva.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom, and an Israel Air Force helicopter arrived at the scene and pulled the two men from the crash site for medical treatment. But unfortunately, it was too late and they were forced to declare their deaths at the scene

“At 11:32 a.m. the MDA emergency 101 call center received a report of a plane which had crashed near Mishmar Hanegev,” Magen David Adom stated. “MDA paramedics and first responders report that there were two men found unconscious.”

“We arrived at the scene and saw the plane burst into flames,” said Ichud Hatzalah volunteer Yanky Weinberg. “After we extinguished the fire we saw the difficult scene [the critically injured men] and the parts of the planes scattered throughout the area.”

Officials have not yet been able to identify the plane due to the extensive damage suffered during the crash and ensuing fire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)