Sara Netanyahu Leaves Prime Minister’s Residence To Find Quieter Place To Work

According to a report in Israeli media that appeared on Wednesday, Israel’s First Lady, Sara Netanyahu, is leaving the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street and heading to the family’s private home on Haportzim Street in order to “get away from the noise” of the work that the Prime Minister is doing.

According to the report, the private house, which is owned by the Netanyahu family, lay dormant for a long time. A few weeks ago, neighbors began reporting that there was a lot of activity and people coming in and out all the time. According to Channel 13 news, Sara moved into the family-owned home and has been working from there. According to sources in the Prime Minister’s Office, the reason for the switch is that Netanyahu himself does a lot of his work from the residence on Balfour Street and Sara wants a quieter place to work herself.

Therefore, construction work has begun on the street in order to build a guard station so that security teams will have a place to be in order to protect Sara. The report stated that the taxpayers are bearing the cost of this construction and additional security.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)