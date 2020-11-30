Israel’s Ban on Non-Israelis Extended Until End Of 2020

Israel extended its ban of non-Israeli citizens from entering the country until January 1, 2021, the Chaim V’Chessed organization announced on Monday.

Although Israelis and students with entry permits from educational institutions are permitted to enter Israel, students who are currently in Israel and wish to leave the country and then return must proceed with caution. Chaim V’Chessed warns that many students have experienced difficulties in being allowed to renter Israel.

“It is crucial that students hold valid student visas prior to exiting Israel, if they plan on returning,” the organization stated.

Non-Israeli citizens can apply for entry permits to enter Israel for special circumstances, such as for simchas.

Also, beginning next month, the immediate relatives of new olim who made aliyah in the past four years will be allowed to enter Israel to visit their relatives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)