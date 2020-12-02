ACHDUS: With A Stop In Lakewood, Unity Torah Called Historic Endeavor [PHOTO ROUNDUP]

The Unity Torah, which will be completed next Sunday, made a special trip to Flatbush and Boro Park on Motzei Shabbos, and respected Rabbis of various communities were given the opportunity to inscribe a letter.

In attendance were the Kosover Rebbe – Rabbi Shraga Feivish Hager, Rabbi Moshe Wolfson – Mashgiach of Yeshiva Torah V’daas, Rabbi Dovid Cohen – Posek and Rov of Flatbush Hatzolah, Rabbi Joey Haber – Dean of Magen David Yeshiva, Rabbi David Ozery – leader of Brooklyn’s Syrian Orthodox community, Rabbi Meyer Yedid – Head of Congregation Shaare Zion and Rabbi Reuven Feinstein – Rosh Yeshiva of the Yeshiva of Staten Island.

Each of the Rabbis inscribed a letter in the Torah together with Sofer Rabbi Moshe Klein and gave a bracha for the efforts of the organizers of the Torah.

The Torah was begun in an effort to end the pandemic by uniting Jewish people around the world, due to the now-famous story of the Baal Shem Tov’s instructions in response to an epidemic in the town of Mezibush. The excess proceeds raised are donated to Hatzalah.

The Torah quickly filled up, with 304,805 Jews of every background joining forces in an overwhelming display of unity, with every letter in the Torah being purchased in the name of a Jewish person from around the world.

During the month of Iyar, the final letters were allocated in the Torah, and organizers Shloime Greenwald, Beryl Junik and Zalmy Cohen launched the Hatzalah-thon fundraiser concert to raise funds for the Hatzalah organization worldwide and highlight the tremendous self-sacrifice of the volunteers around the world who were at the front lines during the height of the pandemic.

Soon, a second Torah was started, with Jews around the world still purchasing letters in the merit of their families and friends.

After a visit to Boro Park and Flatbush, the Unity Torah, set to be completed next week, made another stop this week in Lakewood, NJ on Sunday.

At an event at the Vorka Shul in Lakewood, NJ, respected Rabbonim and community leaders joined Sofer Rabbi Moshe Klein for a chance to inscribe a letter in the Torah which was begun during the start of the pandemic.

Included were Rabbi Malkiel Kotler – Rosh Yeshiva of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, Rabbi Reuven Feinstein – Rosh Yeshiva of Staten Island, Nodvorner Rebbe, Klausenberger Dayan, 2 Dayanim of Belz, Skver Dayan, Rosh Yeshiva of Kol Torah, and Rabbi Benyomin Eisenberger of Boro Park.

Also in attendance at the event were R’ Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin, Toms River, NJ Shliach Rabbi Moshe Gourarie, Lakewood Shliach Rabbi Shmuli Naparstak, and Rabbi Chaim Schapiro, Rosh Yeshiva in Morristown, NJ, who addressed the participants, and spoke of the importance of the Achdus this Torah has brought to so many Jews of many types.

A grand celebration will take place on December 6 to celebrate the completion of the Torah, to be streamed live across the globe.

The exciting event will feature the Torah completion ceremony and a live concert featuring an all star lineup of singers, including Avraham Fried, Mordechai Ben David, Chaim Yisrael, Eli Marcus, Baruch Levine, 8th Day band, Lipa Schmeltzer, Shmuli Ungar, Shlomo Simcha and Mendy J.

The event will take place Sunday, December 6, 2020, 6:30 PM ET and will stream live on UnitedforProtection.com.

To join the second Sefer Torah visit Unitedforprotection.com.

