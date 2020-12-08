SEE IT: The Gadol HaDor’s Incredible Humility: “Don’t Underestimate The Bracha Of A Layman”

The unbelievable humility of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky can be heard in a video below in a conversation between the Gadol HaDor and his student.

On Sunday, Rav Shai Grucher, one of HaRav Chaim’s close talmidim, told him about the happy ending to a saga of a 19-year-old girl who hadn’t been able to move her arm for over four years. All the doctors had given up hope, saying that there’s nothing to do and surgery will only exacerbate the problem, causing even more damage.

Rav Shai had asked HaRav Chaim advice about the girl’s predicament and HaRav Chaim said that the girl should undergo surgery, despite the doctors’ dire predictions. The girl recently had the surgery and a week later she began to move her arm and her arm is now completely healed. The doctors were amazed and requested to publicize the story so other people with the same problem could also undergo the surgery.

Rav Shai returned to HaRav Chaim on Sunday to tell him the happy ending. “So they’re asking the Rav if they’re allowed to publicize it,” Rav Shai said.

HaRav Chaim: “Baruch Hashem.”

Rav Shai: “Baruch Hashem, it’s all in the zechus of the Rav’s bracha. So it can be publicized?”

HaRav Chaim: “Al tehi birchas hedyot kalah b’einecha.” [Don’t underestimate the bracha of a layman].

Rav Shai: When the Rav gives a bracha, it’s a gezeirah [decree].”

HaRav Chaim: “Bracha v’hatzlacha.” [Blessings and success].

Rav Shai: So it can be publicized?

HaRav Chaim nodded his head in agreement.

