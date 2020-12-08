Israeli Company Develops Patented Formula For Their Oral And Nasal Hygience Spray That Prevents Coronavirus

The fear of catching the virus at the supermarket, on the bus, or in our religious, official, or business meetings is something that has become embedded in our collective consciousness, whether we realize it or not.

With big pharma companies scrambling to develop a vaccine against the virus, our hope once again is reignited. But there’s a catch; according to data released using emergency protocol standards, the vaccine is at best 94.5% effective. This means that 5 out of 100 people who take the vaccine, assuming it’s even the same strain, may still catch the virus. For high risk individuals that’s not reassuring enough. Who knows who will be in that 5.5% bucket.

But there’s good news. There is an easy-to-use oral/nasal hygiene spray that is 99.9% effective against Conronavirus. An alternative that is potentially safer, effective and far less painful than the COVID-19 vaccine shots. An Israeli biopharma company, known as BioSimplx, has tested a new preventative oral/nasal spray called AQUARA, at an FDA registered laboratory and it was found to stop coronavirus dead in its tracks. In less than 90 seconds it was able to deactivate the virus while remaining active on mucousal mebrames for as long as 90 minutes.

IS AQUARA SPRAY GENERALLY SAFE?

The ingredients contained in the now patent-pending AQUARA formula are also safe. The active ingredient has long been approved for over-the-counter sales by the FDA an appears in varying FDA Monographs. Additionally, all the non-active ingredients are on the FDA’s Safe list known as GRAS (Generally Regarded as Safe).

So what is this active ingredient? Iodine, but not standard iodine, rather, a proprietary patent-pending efficient and naturally derived compound. You may be familiar with iodine, as an antispectic used for years to treat infections, fungus and microbials. Though iodide is naturally present in our thyroid and salivary glands, it is Iodine, not iodide that has the antiinfective properties.

IODINE’S BENEFICIAL PROPERTIES

Scientific research has demonstrated that iodine is a natual biocide. Biocides are chemical compounds that destroy or rather render harmful microorganisms harmless. In this case, the target is the novel coronavirus. Although iodine is commonly used as a topical treatment, it can also be used safely in the oral and nasal pharynx.

How Is Iodine So Effective?

Iodine eliminates pathogenic organisms by interacting with their cell walls and penetrating them. After penetration, it inhibits or disrupts the normal protein synthesis and nucleic acid structure of the microorganisms. This cause their death, or deactivation as a result of osmotic lysis. In simpler words, iodine kills the coronavirus before it can infect you.

Furthermore, the government body responsible for Canada’s federal health policy, Canadian Health, has confirmed this fact as it has now added iodine to the list of substances that can be used to deactivate COV2.

This is just the tip of the iodine iceberg.

This fact is further backed by research from many international health organizations such as JAMA, the U.S National Institutes of Health, and the European Review for Medical & Pharmacological Science.

JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF IODINE

Taking too much of anything always presents dangers. BioSimplx LLC, the company behind AQUARA, has made it simple with its precise spray dosing. Senior Researcher and Founder Mr. Avraham Perlmuter explained that many Iodine products have high total iodine counts which are well above the FDA’s tolerable daily upper limit (UL).

Furthermore, some OTC products require the user to mix the elements together to create the proper dose. This is not the case with AQUARA’s efficient formula. AQUARA is precisely dosed and comes in the form of an easy spray that can be used even 15 times a day without exceeding the FDA’s UL.

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE?

Responding to skeptics who doubted the science of the company’s claim, founder Avraham Perlmuter was quoted saying, “Simple hand-washing with soap, though normally thought just good hygienic practice, serves a far greater purpose with Covid-19. The Soap lather actually dissolves the lipid-protein around the virus causing a viral deactivation. How come no one is in shock that simple hand washing can kill such pathogenic virus?

The Scientific community has long known, since the MERs and SARs outbreaks that iodine actually dissolves the viral envelop in seconds. Povidone iodine or PVP-I commonly found in every healthcare setting was succssefully tested against both viruses. The issue with PVP-I for oral and nasal use is its high total iodine count and that is precidely where BioSimplx comes into the picture. Our patent pending formula uses only a micro portion of the iodine complex without sacrificing the biocidal properties.”

Perlmuter further stressed that the “ease with which the virus so easily spreads actually come at a cost to the virus itself. The virus can be deactivated just as easily as it spreads by using simple and basic compounds like hand soap, alcogel, and yes iodine. These products have been around for years. The virus, whether on surfaces, or our hands, or in the oral and nasal cavities, even before it has time to hijack the ACE2 receptor cells and infect, can be deactivated with personal preventive hygiene”, (PPH), a phrase the company has trademarked. We should capitalize on this weakness, and that’s exactly what we have done.”

A RESPONSE TO THE SKEPTICS

Further responding to critics who cite a lack of clinical trials that AQUARA has yet been subjected to, Mr. Perlmuter stated that we need to apply “a degree of rational thinking. Masks are a two sided arguement and we aren’t suggesting that people stop wearing masks but the facts remain that despite the global increase in face mask use the pandemic continues. Lockdowns only work when they are 100% enforced including stopping all inboud and outbound travel, but at what cost and for how long? Mr Perlmuter continues, “Now lets foucs on things we know work and apply that knowledge.”

The Company states that “the scientific community is in full agreement that iodine neutralizes enveloped viruses like COV2. Don’t’take our word for it.” states Perlmuter, “ Canadian Health just added iodine to their list of active substances that neutralize Covid-19”. BioSimplx subjected their AQUARA formula for independent testing at an FDA registered laboratory and confirmed this fact as well. Company founder, Mr Perlmuter said “great, we have just established the basis for Efficacy, now lets examine Safety. The AQUARA formula was engineered with the FDA nutrional guidelines in mind even though you can expel the spray like a mouth rinse after 40 seconds”. Mr. Perlmuter stated further “that all the ingredients are on the FDA safe list known as GRAS and iodine the active ingredient is approved for OTC sales. We have now established the basis for Safety and Efficacy which is why we intend to submit AQUARA for official FDA drug approval to replace its current drug free status”. Perlmuter casually added that one reporter summarized their formula as soap for the mouth and nose.

COMPLIANCE

Though, BioSimplx has started selling its OTC drug free version of AQUARA it is complying with all FDA and FTC regulations. These bodies prevent manufacturers from making bogus treatment or cure claims. They were established to checkmate illicit and counterfeit products in the market, invariably protecting the public from consuming harmful substances.

SO WHO IS CURRENTLY USING IT?

The company’s website www.bio-simplex.com has an initial list of supporters and early adopters including first responders and healthcare agencies. “We aren’t looking for endorsements, just people using the product”. The product can be purchased online and at select retail locations throughout the U.S. The Company is negotiating supply contracts with many other brick and mortar locations.

CONCLUSION

BioSimplx appears to be the first company offering preventative protection for both the nose and mouth, or PPH as they call it. Their vision is to create a whole product suite from lozenges to lollipops. “Spray and Go” Perlmuter says. We certainly hope he is right!