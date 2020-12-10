Are Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Moving To Miami?

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are buying a $31 million waterfront estate on Indian Creek Island, an elite Miami area known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker,” JTA reported.

The island has its own police force of 13 police officers for its 29 homes.

The 1.8-acre estate is located a little over an hour from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, where President Donald Trump maintains a home. Kushner’s brother Joshua and his wife also recently bought a home in Miami.

Kushner and Trump currently live in Washington, D.C. but are expected to move elsewhere when Trump leaves office.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)