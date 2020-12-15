PHOTOS: Borough President And New York City Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams During The Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Eric Adams, together with prominent Jewish leaders and advocates lighting a menorah in celebration of Hanukah. The ceremony was held in memory of the victims tragically massacred in Jersey City exactly one year ago. Adams, who has always supported and looked out for Jewish interests reiterated his uncompromising stance against anti-Semitism and promised to continue working together with the Jewish community.

Also seen are Rabbi Moshe David Niederman executive director of UJO, Rabbi Abe Friedman, Rabbi Avi Greenstein of the BPJCC, Rabbi Alvin Kass NYPD chaplain, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik FDNY chaplain, Rabbi Hirsch Berkowitz MTA chaplain, Rabbi Shai Melman of the Flatbush JCC, Rabbi Mendel Nernack of the Staten Island JCC, Deputy Inspector Richard Taylor of the NYPD community affairs.