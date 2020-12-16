Tragedy In Israel: Chareidi Couple Killed In Head-On Collision

A Charedi couple in their 60s was killed in a devastating head-on collision on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday.

The couple’s car veered from its lane and crashed head-on with a truck approaching from the opposite lane.

The couple, residents of Migdal HaEmek in Israel’s north, were later identified as Reb Moshe, z’l, and Simcha Nizri, z’l.

“When I arrived at the scene, I saw a car completely shattered and a man and woman who suffered critical injuries,” said Yitzchak Tzeiger, a ZAKA volunteer. “Fire and Rescue Services extricated them from the car but unfortunately, after performing resuscitation techniques, we were forced to pronounce their death.”

The truck driver was lightly injured in the accident. He received emergency medical treatment at the scene and was evacuated to the hospital.

