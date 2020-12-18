Avraham Fried To Release Duet With Leftist Tel Aviv Rock Star Aviv Geffen

Jewish music superstar Avraham Fried and Tel Aviv rock star Aviv Geffen are releasing a duet on Sunday.

On Thursday, the two released a video of them speaking to each other across the Atlantic about the upcoming duet, with Geffen speaking from his Tel Aviv studio and Fried sitting in his car in Brooklyn.

“I received the song you recorded and I’m in tears and have chills,” Geffen said. “I never believed this could happen. When the song was written, I said if only I could merit singing it with you. I want to say thank you very much for your courage. You need a lot of courage to connect your audience to my audience. That’s the important message here, the unity and connections – in Israel and throughout the world. It’s a great honor for me.”

Fried responded: “Aviv, I daven that we’ll be sh’lichim to unite the nation, especially during these days…if there was a need for unity all these years, now it’s certainly even more true. And I have a good feeling that [the song] will successfully strengthen and unite the nation.”

In May, Geffen, almost an icon of the left-wing Tel Aviv crowd, dedicated one of his songs to the residents of Bnei Brak, who were hit hard by the first wave of the coronavirus and faced widespread condemnation from the Israeli public and media.

Following his dedication, Geffen received 240 messages from Bnei Brak residents thanking him for his support. He was moved to tears and shed tears again when speaking about the experience in a TV interview.

The Bnei Brak municipality sent Geffen a letter of appreciation for his support.

