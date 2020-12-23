Treat Early, Treat Wisely – Seek Outpatient Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19

Submitted By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

This article is one of PIKUACH NEFESH. Please take it very seriously and forward the content to anyone who is COVID-19 positive and has risk factors. High risk people include a] 65 or older b] diabetic c] obese and other underlying health factors.

As many are aware, I was recently hospitalized with COVID. Covid Plasma Initiative (CPI) facilitated my admission to Mt. Sinai Hospital where I was given plasma. That, in combination with steroids, antiviral Remdesivir and anticoagulants helped me significantly. CPI is an organization focused on COVID-19 response. They have organized plasma donation drive and focus on education regarding available antibody and plasma treatments.

Many people are unaware that there are ways to minimize and prevent the severity of COVID and keep people out of the hospitals; which are filling up very quickly. Monoclonal Antibodies, are even better than plasma antibodies. They are a lot stronger, and reduce hospitalization rates by up to 70% according to the latest studies. However, they must be administered early on after symptom onset! Unfortunately, when I was extremely ill, monoclonal antibodies were unavailable.

Not enough people know about these antibodies. Please tell everyone and help spread the word! Here is some information I found out:

Monoclonal antibodies were originally approved by the FDA in November. The first one was made by Eli Lilly and is called, Bamlanivimab. It received an EUA emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in early November.

Less than two weeks later, the agency granted an EUA to Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail, made up of two monoclonal antibodies, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, and called REGEN-COV2.

The Regeneron cocktail was the one given to President Trump. It worked fabulously.

According to the FDA, monoclonal antibodies should be given as soon as possible after symptoms emerge.

The treatment is a one-time outpatient infusion that takes about 2 hours.

People who test positive (for most hospitals with a PCR test NOT rapid) must let their physician know right away. If you are high risk ask your doctor about outpatient monoclonal treatment. Do not allow steps to be taken for at home treatment like oxygen etc. without physician supervision. Once someone is on O2, they will no longer qualify for monoclonal antibodies.

Outpatient* monoclonal antibody treatments are available:

Physician Referral Hotlines:

Hackensack Meridian Health (NJ) 551-996-4428Mt. Sinai S. Nassau (NY) 516-632-4998Northwell (SI and LI) 516-918-6089

On-line Registration

Mt. Sinai (NYC) https://covidserum.com/eua-antibodies

ER Walk-in

Good Samaritan (Rockland)Maimonides (Brooklyn)

Call Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim of Lakewood:732-905-3020

Monmouth Medical Center South Campus (Lakewood, NJ)

IN-HOME infusions available in: Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Tampa

Physician Referral Hotline 1-866-316-0264

For more info: https://www.coramhc.com/providers/covid-19-resource-center-partners#covidtherapy

*Not all hospitals listed are similarly recommended for COVID-19 in-patient care.

For more information, please contact COVID Plasma Initiative:

www.covidplasmasavealife.com or [email protected]

828-4-PLASMA

The author can be reached at [email protected]