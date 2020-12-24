Tehillim: Rosh Yeshivas Kol Torah HaRav Shalom Povarsky Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

Rosh Yeshivas Kol Torah HaGaon HaRav Shalom Povarsky collapsed in his home on Wednesday night and was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in serious condition.

The Rosh Yeshiva, 86, who contracted the coronavirus several days ago, was suffering from breathing difficulties and low oxygen levels.

One of the Rosh Yeshivah’s family members told Kikar H’Shabbos: “The Rosh Yeshivah is currently hooked up to oxygen and is stable but is in need of a lot of tefillos.”

HaRav Shalom Povarsky is the son of the late Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Dovid Povarsky, z’tl, and the brother of the current Rosh Yeshivas Ponovezh HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky, a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah.

Kol Torah is holding tefillos for the Rosh Yeshiva’s refuah and the public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Shalom ben Chaya Feigel b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)