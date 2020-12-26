Agudah’s Webinar On The New COVID Relief Bill Provides Guidance To Hundreds Of Schools And Nonprofits

Agudas Yisroel’s divisions of Yeshiva Services and Government Affairs presented a webinar regarding the stimulus bill passed by Congress and still awaiting the President’s signature. The webinar focused on the sections of the bill most relevant to the yeshiva and day school community and the many opportunities for funding to help our mosdos. Topics included GEER (Governor’s Emergency Education Relief) Fund, PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, expanded childcare funding, increased security funding, increased charitable tax deductions, employee retention credit, and deferral of payroll taxes.

Because Congress voted on the legislation only a few days ago, the panelists spent many hours over the last days combing through the relevant portions of the 5,000 page legislation to be able to provide clear and comprehensive summaries to the yeshiva administrators who attended.

After a brief introduction from Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudas Yisroel, Rabbi Shlomo Soroka, director of government affairs for Agudath Israel of Illinois; Rabbi Avi Schnall, director of Agudah’s New Jersey office; Rabbi Yehoshua Pinkus, director of Yeshiva Services; Rabbi Ami Bazov, Yeshiva Services coordinator; and Rabbi Yitz Frank, director, Agudath Israel of Ohio, each presented on specific topics. Rabbi Abba Cohen, vice president for government affairs and Washington director, concluded with a behind the scenes look at the advocacy efforts. Rabbi A.D. Motzen, national director of state relations, coordinated the webinar.

Over 300 attendees participated in the webinar and the lively Q&A forum. The questions and comments posed by the listeners will also inform the Agudah’s advocacy in Washington as the Department of Education, Small Business Administration, and other government agencies formulate the rules and guidance for these programs.

To receive a video link to the webinar and/or receive a copy of the PowerPoint presentation, please email [email protected].