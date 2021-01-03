Tragedy In Israel: Mrs. Leah Kirschenbaum, 43, Passes Away Of COVID-19

Shock and mourning engulfed the city of Modiin Illit on Motzei Shabbos with the news of the petira of Mrs. Leah Kirshenbaum, a’h, of COVID-19 at the age of 43.

The nifteres was a well-known and beloved gannenet (playgroup teacher) in the city, and has lovingly taught hundreds of the city’s children for over twenty years.

She contracted the coronavirus about a week and a half ago and her condition deteriorated quickly, apparently a result of the chronic medical condition she suffered from. She passed away on Shabbos, leaving behind her bereft husband, three children, parents and siblings.

Leah, a’h, grew up in the Sanhedria neighborhood of Jerusalem and moved to Modiin Illit after her marriage to Rav Eliezer Kirschenbaum, a Rosh Kollel of one of the Achvas Torah kollelim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)