Oops! Israel’s Millionth Citizen To Receive Vaccine Revealed As Murderer

In an ironic twist on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s photo op in an Arab Israeli city on Friday and perhaps a commentary on the rampant violence in Arab society, the Arab- Israeli who received the millionth vaccine and was photographed with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, turned out to have murdered two people, Kan News reported on Sunday.

On Friday, Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm and were photographed with Muhammad Abd al-Wahhab Jabarin, the millionth Israeli citizen to be vaccinated. Netanyahu and his aides were unaware at the time that Jabarin, 66, was convicted of manslaughter almost 40 years ago, in 1978, and served a 14-year prison sentence.

Umm al-Fahm officials told Kan News that they were shocked by Netanyahu’s willingness to be photographed with Jabarin, but assumed that the prime minister’s PR team were unaware of Jabarin’s past.

The Kan News revelation was ironic since Netanyahu visited the town in an effort not only to encourage the Arab sector to be vaccinated but also to launch an election campaign in the Arab Israeli sector ahead of the March election. One of the foremost issues facing Arab Israelis is increasingly worsening violent crime and murder and the government has been blamed for not doing enough to combat the issue.

Netanyahu announced at a Likud party meeting on Motzei Shabbos that he is courting the Arab vote and has scheduled a meeting with Public Security Minister Amir Ohana on Sunday to begin formulating a plan to combat violent crime in the Arab sector.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein responded to the report about Jabarin by saying that he was chosen randomly but in any event: “Everyone gets vaccinated, the good, the bad, prisoners and non-prisoners. I want to see everyone get vaccinated regardless of religion, race or gender, criminal past or no criminal past.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)