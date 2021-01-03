Israel Leads The World: Over A Million Citizens Vaccinated

Over a million Israelis have been vaccinated as of Friday, over 11% of its population and over 45% of those over 60.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ was present as the millionth inoculation was carried out in the Arab town of Umm al-Fahm, a move meant to encourage Arab Israelis to show up in greater numbers to be vaccinated (and for Netanyahu to score political points in the Arab sector ahead of the upcoming election).

The Arab-Israeli sector has been lagging far behind the Jewish sector in getting vaccinated with many Arabs reportedly believing rumors spread on social media that the vaccine is unsafe.

“It’s important to me that the Arab public in Israel be vaccinated quickly,” Netanyahu said. “It’s saving lives.”

“We’re breaking all the records,” Netanyahu added. “We brought millions of vaccines to the state of Israel. We’re ahead of the entire world.”

We have just updated our @OurWorldInData COVID vaccination dataset: https://t.co/lQZYjLUdPK Israel has by now vaccinated 11.5% of their population. The country is rapidly getting to a point where mass deaths and mass lockdowns are over. pic.twitter.com/GtRCHnYGmo — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) January 1, 2021

Over 11% of Israel’s population has now been vaccinated, the fastest rate per capita in the world and over three times the rate of Bahrain, the next fastest country.

Gurney nails it: how + why did Israel procure enough vaccine to treat more than 100K people everyday this week? Because it had to – Israel acted early, effectively and with organization driven by national security. https://t.co/vUpfx1rDRh — Hon. Peter Kent (@KentThornhillMP) January 1, 2021

Israel is a goal and result oriented country. If it eyes a target, it gets it. Kudos #Israel #COVID19 #VacunaCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/rgfgdcabA7 — Thani ثاني بن عبدالله 🇦🇪 ‏ת׳אני אל שיראווי (@Thani75) January 2, 2021

מובילים בענק ויוצאים ראשונים מהקורונה! https://t.co/iG3NilN7RR — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 2, 2021

