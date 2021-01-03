Israeli Woman Seriously Injured By Rock Attack On The Way To COVID Test

An Israeli woman in her 40s was seriously injured after Palestinian Arabs threw rocks at her car near Neve Tzuf in Binyamin as she was on her way to get tested for the coronavirus.

One of the rocks hit the woman on her head, seriously injuring her. Two of the woman’s children were in the car but were fortunately not injured.

MDA paramedics bandaged the woman’s head and evacuated her to Sheba Medical Center.

IDF forces have launched a pursuit of the suspects.

According to a Kan News report, the victim is Rivka Teitel, the wife of American-Israeli Jewish terrorist Yaakov Teitel, who is serving two life sentences plus 30 years for murdering two Palestinians, attempting to murder two others, and other crimes.

The Honenu legal aid organization submitted a request to Ayalon Prison to allow Teitel to leave the prison to visit his wife, who is in poor condition.

Meanwhile, IDF forces have raided the village of Dier Nizam near the site of the attack and a number of suspects been arrested, according to Palestinian reports.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)