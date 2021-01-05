Telzstone Closes Its Schools, Parents Called To Pick Up Children

In light of the alarming rise in virus morbidity in Israel in general and in Telzstone specifically, the Telzstone city council made a decision on Monday morning to close all its educational institutions, from pre-school through high school.

The decision was made following the beginning of the school day and parents were called to come to pick up their children.

“We’re taking responsibility and saving lives,” said Rav Yitzchak Ravitz, the head of the Telzstone city council. “This was a difficult decision but there’s been a sharp rise in morbidity and our sense of responsibility obligates us to make decisions even if they’re uncomfortable.”

Telzstone is not the only city that has decided to close its educational institutions due to the recent sharp increase in morbidity in Israel.

This is not the first time that Rav Ravitz has made difficult decisions regarding Telzstone during the pandemic. When the coronavirus first began spreading in Israel, Telzstone was the “Wuhan of Israel,” suffering the highest rate of infection in the country relative to its population. Rav Ravitz took firm steps to stem the outbreak, including a strict lockdown, and successfully brought the infection rate down.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)