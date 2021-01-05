Arab Terrorist With Meat Cleaver Is Killed By Israeli Civilian

Illustrative. Soldiers at the Gush Etzion Junction. (IDF spokesperson)

An Israeli civilian thwarted a stabbing attack by an Arab terrorist on Tuesday afternoon near the Gush Etzion junction, about ten minutes south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist, armed with a meat cleaver, approached an Israeli civilian near the Gush Etzion Winery, located near the junction, in an attempt to stab him.

Another Israeli civilian noticed the scene and moved toward the suspect, who threw his knife at him. The civilian then opened fire, killing the terrorist.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)