Arab Terrorist With Meat Cleaver Is Killed By Israeli Civilian

An Israeli civilian thwarted a stabbing attack by an Arab terrorist on Tuesday afternoon near the Gush Etzion junction, about ten minutes south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist, armed with a meat cleaver, approached an Israeli civilian near the Gush Etzion Winery, located near the junction, in an attempt to stab him.

Another Israeli civilian noticed the scene and moved toward the suspect, who threw his knife at him. The civilian then opened fire, killing the terrorist.

It is reported that the Palestinian assailant was planning to stab an Israeli civilian. Another civilian noticed, approached the suspect who then threw the knife at him, the civilian opened fire, killing the suspect. pic.twitter.com/1zaVeCMK48 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 5, 2021

