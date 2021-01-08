Gantz Orders IDF To Reopen COVID Hotels For Chareidim, Travelers

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situational assessment at the IDF’s Home Front Command on Wednesday ahead of the implementation of a full lockdown overnight Thursday, during which he ordered the reopening of coronavirus hotels for Charedim, who often don’t have the proper conditions at home to quarantine properly.

Quarantine hotels will also be used for Israeli travelers arriving from abroad who may be positive for the British virus variant.

Gantz also made a decision to deploy additional Home Front Command soldier in local authorities to assist in lockdown efforts and increase assistance to Israel’s hospitals. The Home Front Command, via 700 IDF medics, will also continue assisting with Israel’s vaccination campaign and the administration of coronavirus tests and epidemiological investigations.

A decision was also made to ban the majority of Palestinian laborers from entering Israel during the lockdown.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)