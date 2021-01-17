NYPD Orders Crackdown On “Offensive Bumper Stickers” On Officers’ Personal Vehicles

NYPD commanding officers have reportedly been ordered to crack down on “offensive” and “inappropriate” stickers on the personal vehicles of officers.

The commanding officers are supposed to have their Integrity Control Officers review the private cars of cops, according to a memo obtained by the New York Post. They’ve also been ordered to look for covered license plates used to trick toll and speed cameras.

“The ICO should look for the following: vehicles with license plate covers and offensive or inappropriate stickers/decals/signage,” the memo says.

The order was put out Friday and the commanding officers have until Monday to report back to Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes, according to the report.

It’s unclear what may have led to the crackdown on personal vehicles.

