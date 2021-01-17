PPP Round 2 Applications Now Being Accepted Through Funding Forward

On December 27, President Trump signed the second round of PPP loans, offering forgivable loans to businesses who’ve been affected adversely by COVID-19. During the first round, many businesses had a hard time navigating the application and forgiveness process. It’s a confusing process, and accountants were flummoxed as well.

Funding Forward was created by David Schlesinger and Joel Goldberger to solve this problem. Funding Forward not only facilitates PPP loans, but guides its clients through the application process, at no cost.

“We really want to help people.” says Joel Goldberger. “We know how important these loans are for businesses struggling with the coronavirus’ effects, and we want them to get it as quickly and painlessly as possible. We’re working on putting together a knowledge base, where borrowers can get all the information they need, and we’ve set up a dedicated service team to answer their questions.”

Funding Forward has established themselves as a leader in this field, with unparalleled knowledge and know-how of the application process.

“All my clients that used Funding Forward were satisfied with their results.” says Pincus. “They got them approved for loans and forgiveness. The clients that tried other means ended up running into problems, whether it was their loan not being approved, not getting forgiveness, or other issues.”

Between their expertise, hand-holding guidance, and strong relationships with banks, they’ve successfully facilitated thousands of loans for businesses in the first round, and they’re ready to do it again now.

Both Joel and David come with a strong background in loan facilitation.

Joel has years of experience in real estate lending, and has earned a reputation for honesty and delivering for his clients. He’s a senior officer at TBG Funding and capitalizes on his strong relationships within the finance industry to help Funding Forward’s clients.

David has a deep understanding of the finance industry and business lending. He worked tirelessly during the first round of PPP to help his clients get approved for loans and forgiveness.

“David was a huge help to me during the first round of PPP loans, and I’ll definitely use him again this time.” says Mr. Yehudah Brill. “He is unbelievably loyal, honest, and reliable. Nothing fazes him—he is unflappable. He just keeps at it until he finds a solution.”

Reach out to Funding forward for expert advice and hand-holding guidance with your SBA PPP loan application. You can reach them by phone 718-674-1800, by email at [email protected] or by visiting their website fundingforward.com.