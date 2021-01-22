Chareidi Medical Orgs. In Crisis: “I Run From Family To Family And See Fear In Their Eyes”

The Mea Shearim-based Chareidi home hospitalization organization Chasdei Amram that provides medical treatment for coronavirus patients at home, is facing a dire crisis due to a severe shortage of doctors, Yisrael Hayom reported.

The organization has made an urgent appeal to the Health Ministry to allow them to bring in doctors from other countries, funded by anonymous donors.

However, at least at the moment, it appears that the plan will not come to fruition due to the opposition of an anti-piracy medical group.

The infection rate in Jerusalem is rising, especially in the Chareidi sector, with about 1,000 new virus patients every day – half of them from the Chareidi sector.

“The situation is catastrophic,” one of the organization’s representatives told Yisrael Hayom. “Every day we purchase additional oxygen machines but we have a dire shortage of doctors – right now they’re over their heads with just treating the patients in the hospitals so they can’t take care of our patients.”

The only solution as of now is to send more and more patients, who until now were cared for at home, to hospitals, which will only further strain their overcrowded coronavirus wards. At the same time, the volunteers are doing their best to recruit doctors.

Avromi Kap, head of the Ezras Achim organization in Beit Shemesh that provides medical equipment as well as food supplies for religious and non-religious people alike, pleaded with people to adhere to regulations, in a report broadcast by Channel 13 News.

“I run from family to family lending out dozens of oxygen machines every day and I see the fear in their eyes. I see pregnant women and young people – lying in bed with breathing difficulties. Adhere to regulations!”

The Chasdei Amram organization has received a staggering number of 9,641 appeals for assistance in just 19 days, from January 1 to 19, 2021. During that time period they cared for 3,767 patients in a home hospitalization setting, 927 of whom are seriously ill and 34 of whom were evacuated to hospitals.

During this 19-day period, four of the patients being treated by Chasdei Amram at home were niftar. Data about the fate of the 34 patients that were evacuated to hospitals are not known by the organization.

Although Chasdei Amram began in Mea Shearim and initially only treated patients there, since then its operations have expanded far beyond the Chareidi sector and the tiny Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim to other sectors and locations throughout Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)