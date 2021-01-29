3 Young Israelis Attached To ECMO Machines After Contracting COVID

A 35-year-old Israeli was attached to an ECMO machine on Wednesday after suffering a deterioration in his condition as a result of the coronavirus.

Dekel Levi, a father of three young children, is a member of the Chabad community in Rechovot and is well-known to many members of the city for his work as a manager of an air conditioning installation company.

Last week, Dekel was hospitalized in Kaplan Hospital in Rechovot due to breathing difficulties but unfortunately, his condition continued to deteriorate. Since Kaplan didn’t have an available ECMO machine, it was decided he would be transferred to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah but it turned out that there was no available ECMO machine there either.

According to a Chareidim10 article, he was instead transferred to Poriya Hospital in Tiveria, where an available ECMO machine was found.

The public is asked to daven for him. Due to his condition, the name Chaim was added to his name: Chaim Dekel ben Vered l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

In addition, two of the women who became seriously ill after contracting the coronavirus during pregnancy took a turn for the worse on Thursday and have been attached to ECMO machines. Chaya Rivka Pollack and Rochel Naomi Berg, both in their 30s, were hospitalized ten days ago at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah. Their babies were delivered by emergency C-section and are also in need of Rachamei Shamayim.

The public is asked to daven for Rochel Naomi bas Esther Chana and Tinok ben Rochel Naomi and Chaya Rivka bas Leah and Tinok ben Chaya Rivka l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

