Blast Outside Israeli Embassy In New Delhi, Letter Mentions “Iranian Martyrs”

A bomb exploded outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India on Friday, damaging several cars parked near the embassy.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blast and the embassy building was not damaged.

Indian Police found an envelope near the site of the blast with the words “For Israel Embassy” written on it and an enclosed letter mentioning the “Iranian martyrs” – Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“This is a trailer,” the letter stated. “We can end your life anytime, anywhere.”

Delhi: A low-intensity explosion occurred near Israel Embassy yesterday. Samples collected from the spot by a crime investigation team this morning. Investigation is underway. (Pics source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/qKHMrPRtKG — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

A report over the weekend said that according to Israeli officials, the explosive device used in the attack was improvised and appeared to be the work of an amateur, making it unlikely that Iran is behind the attack. However, Indian media reports on Motzei Shabbos said that police are questioning Iranian nationals about the blast. The Mossad has joined the investigation of the blast, Kan News reported.

A later report said that the terror group Jaish ul-Hind claimed responsibility for the attack on Telegram, saying it was a revenge attack against the Indian government. The statement did not mention Israel.

However, sources involved in the investigation said that they suspect the message is an effort to mislead investigators and there is no currently no evidence backing the group’s claim.

Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka told Kan 11 News that several staff members were in the embassy at the time of the attack and Israel is treating it as a suspected terror attack targeting the embassy. Security has been tightened at Israeli embassies around the world in the wake of the attack.

Today, January 29, 2021, at around 5 pm IST, there was an explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no injuries, and all of our staff are safe at home. We are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. pic.twitter.com/mSoxjjXf9R — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) January 29, 2021

Israeli embassies worldwide have already been on high alert since November 2020, following Iranian threats to avenge the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

In 2012, an explosive device exploded under the car of an Israeli diplomat in New Delhi, wounding four people, including the diplomat’s wife. Iran was suspected of being behind the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)