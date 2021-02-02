TEHILLIM: Israeli Toddler Born After 17 Yrs. Seriously Ill With COVID

A 15-month-old born to Chabad residents of Tzfat after 17 years of waiting is hospitalized in serious condition and has been sedated and ventilated after contracting the coronavirus.

The toddler tested positive for the coronavirus last week and after her condition deteriorated, she was hospitalized on Friday in serious condition.

On Sunday, she suffered a further deterioration in her condition and she was sedated and ventilated.

The public is asked to urgently daven for the refuah of Ayala bas Chana Natalie Chantelle b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

On Motzei Shabbos, a two-month-old baby from a family in Beitar that was born with medical issues and subsequently contracted the coronavirus passed away.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)