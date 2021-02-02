Iranian Agents Scoped Israeli, US, UAE Embassies For Attack, Report Says

Iranian agents who scoped out Israeli, US and Emirati embassies in an unidentified East African country in order to plan a terror attack have been arrested, Kan News reported on Monday night.

The terror attack was thwarted last month, the report said.

The agents, some of whom had dual European and Iranian citizenship, were sent by Iran to glean intelligence on the embassies, the report said, citing Western intelligence sources. Some of the agents were arrested in the unnamed African country and some in other countries.

The attack was intended to avenge the killing of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani by the US and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a strike attributed to Israel.

A terror attack in New Delhi, India outside the Israeli embassy on Friday has been linked to Iran. A letter found near the site of the attack said that the attack was just a “trailer” of a more deadly attack in order to avenge the Iranian “martyrs” – Qassem Soleimani, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis – an Iraqi leader and commander of the Popular Mobilisation Committee who was killed in the US strike in Iraq which killed Soleimani.

