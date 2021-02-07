Biden Administration Considering 2 Agreements With Iran, Report Says

The Biden administration is considering making efforts to reach a second agreement with Iran addressing its aggression in the Middle East, Yisrael Hayom reported, citing two sources close to the White House.

The sources told Yisrael HaYom that although the administration has not yet finalized its strategy regarding Iran, one of the ideas being considered is separating the nuclear issue from the Islamic Republic’s regional aggression.

The idea was proposed prior to the election by Jake Sullivan, now serving as Biden’s National Security Advisor. Sullivan worked in the Obama administration as Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden. He became Biden’s top security aide in February 2013 after Clinton stepped down as Secretary of State.

According to one source, the US will rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal and will then make efforts to reach two additional agreements: one that will expand the nuclear deal and one addressing Iran’s regional aggression.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)