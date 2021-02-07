Please help a rebbe pay for his son’s chasuna

Shalom uvracha,

An outstanding avreich who is a rebbe in the Talmud Torah and a maggid shiur in our community is struggling heavily.

He works very hard to support his family.

His third son will be getting married and despite his hard work, he is unable to pay for the chasuna.

He has no money to cover the most vital wedding expenses!

Please give your heartfelt and generous assistance to a family of Bnei Torah who really need our help. You will be fulfilling hachnosos kallah and lifting a big burden off his back.

This is a worthy cause and a great mitzva.

In this merit, may the almighty bless you with long life, health, and much nachas from all your children.

Tizku limitzvos,

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu Rav of Tzefat

