Tragedy In Israel: Ariel Tuito, 19, Z’l, Succumbs To Injuries From Motorcycle Accident

Ariel Refael Tuito, z’l of Tzfas was niftar on Monday at the age of 19 after being critically injured in a motorcycle accident a week ago in the Ramat Sharett neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Ariel, z’l, worked as a pizza deliveryman in Jerusalem and in the course of his workday last week was critically injured in a car accident.

He was evacuated to Hadasah Ein Kerem hospital in critical condition and the doctors fought to save his life until he sadly succumbed to his injuries a week later.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)