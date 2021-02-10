“25% Of My COVID Patients Are Under 50,” Israeli Hospital Director Says

An Israeli hospital director told Army Radio on Monday that a quarter of his current coronavirus patients are under the age of 50.

Dr. Masad Barhoum, head of the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, warned of a fourth wave of the virus, saying that an extension of a hermetic nationwide lockdown for another two weeks is essential.

“Most of the patients have the British variant. The fear in reopening schools is the infection rate and illness in children and young people,” Barhoum said, adding that younger people are dismissing the true risk of the virus and are not getting vaccinated.

“This population doesn’t want to get vaccinated,” Barhoum lamented. “Furthermore, the public is burned out after five weeks of a partial-lockdown. The public is no longer concerned by the high price of the pandemic, they dismiss the number of fatalities.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)