Want To Attend A Tisch? Only With A “Green Passport” For Karlin-Stoliner Chassidim

Karlin-Stoliner chassidim throughout Israel were informed on Motzei Shabbos that whoever attends tefillos or simchos at the chassidus in Givat Zeev is required to bring documentation that he either recovered from the coronavirus or has been fully vaccinated.

The instructions come despite the fact that the Karlin-Stoliner Rebbe, Baruch Hashem, recovered from the coronavirus in October.

The message added that anyone who received the second dose of the vaccine less than a week prior should continue to adhere to regulations and shouldn’t come to the chatzer at all until a week has passed.

The Karlin-Stoliner chassidus was the first one to close its shuls and other gathering places at the beginning of the pandemic and the Rebbe continues to instruct his chassidim to strictly adhere to health regulations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)