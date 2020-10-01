TEHILLIM – Karlin-Stoliner Rebbe Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

The Karlin-Stoliner Rebbe was hospitalized in Laniado Hospital in Kiryat Sanz in Netanya due to a lung infection that developed as a result of the coronavirus.

The Rebbe began feeling ill before Yom Kippur and when his condition deteriorated he was hospitalized. However, according to a message disseminated to the chassidim, the Rebbe’s infection is mild and “at the recommendation of the doctors, he will remain in the hospital for supervision for several days.”

The chassidim were urged to strengthen themselves in Torah and ahavas chaveirim and to split the heavens in tefillah for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe.

The message also stated that the Rebbe instructed his chassidim “to be mechazeik in simcha during Zeman Simchaseinu despite the difficulties in the current situation we’re all facing.”

The Rebbe, who has adhered strictly to health regulations, also transmitted a message to his chassidim “to continue adhering to regulations that will provide protection from infection according to all regulations without any exception.”

The Karlin-Stolin chassidus was the first chassidus which closed all its batei medrash during the first wave as well as the second wave. All the chassidim are mapkid to wear masks as well.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah of the Rebbe, Baruch Meir Yaakov ben Feiga l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

