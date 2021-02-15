UAE Swears In First Ambassador To Israel

The United Arab Emirate’s first ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja, was sworn in by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Al Khajah, 41, is a member of the noble family and previously served as the chief of staff of Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science from Northeastern University in Boston and a Master’s degree in energy management from the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

An Emirati delegation is expected to travel to Israel in the coming days to prepare for the opening of the embassy.

It's hard to express the joy this brings to me and the team – led by President Trump and Jared Kushner – that worked on the Abraham Accords – thank you to the UAE for leading the way. https://t.co/lseqvBApol — Avi Berkowitz (@AviBerkow) February 14, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed also received the credentials of the ambassadors of the Republic of Dominican and Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE at the ceremony.

. @HHShkMohd accepts credentials of two new ambassadors to the #UAE. pic.twitter.com/EcwseYaBu3 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 14, 2021

In late January, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE Eitan Na’eh opened an Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi on the same day that the UAE approved the opening of its embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel will also be opening a consulate in Dubai.

