Israeli Hospitals Told To Prepare For Rise In Pediatric COVID Cases

Israel’s Health Ministry instructed hospitals this week to prepare for an increase in pediatric coronavirus cases ahead of the reopening of the educational system.

“In the coming months, we are expecting to see a rise in infections in children of all ages in Israel due to the end of the lockdown, the opening of the educational system, and the fact that children cannot be vaccinated,” the Health Ministry stated.

“In addition, evidence is accumulating of higher infection rates in children due to the British variant.”

“The pediatric hospitalization system must be prepared for this challenge by preparing beds for at least four coronavirus patients on the regular pediatric wards.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)