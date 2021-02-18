1,787 Israeli Children Hospitalized Since Start Of Pandemic

Israel’s Health Ministry published new data on coronavirus morbidity in children on Tuesday,

A total of 1,787 children under the age of 18 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 100 children were seriously ill. Nine children passed away due to the virus.

A majority of the pediatric coronavirus cases, 1,021, were in children younger than four.

There are currently seven children hospitalized in serious condition, of whom three are ventilated.

In recent weeks, there has been a spike in the number of young adults seriously ill with the coronavirus. There are currently at least 32 Israelis under the age of 30 in serious condition due to the virus, of whom 11 are ventilated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)