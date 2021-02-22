Israel Says Equatorial Guinea To Move Embassy To Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Equatorial Guinea would move its embassy to Jerusalem in the latest sign of improving ties with African nations.

It would become the third country to move its embassy to the contested city, after the United States and Guatemala. Kosovo and Malawi have also announced plans to open embassies in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said he spoke to Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Mbasogo by phone and was told that the country would be moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that Israel is continuing to deepen its cooperation with African countries and said that Israel is returning to Africa and Africa is returning to Israel in a big way,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)