Netanyahu: “Iran Will Fail To Destroy Am Yisrael, Like Haman Failed 2,500 Years Ago”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel won’t rely on the Biden administration’s efforts to return to a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

“On Erev Purim, I say to those who seek to destroy us: Iran and its proxies in the Middle East: 2,500 years ago, another Persian tyrant tried to destroy the Jewish nation and just like he failed then, you’ll fail today,” the prime minister said.

“We won’t allow your extremist and aggressive regime to acquire nuclear weapons. We didn’t make the journey of generations of thousands of years back to the land of Israel in order to allow the delusional regime of the ayatollahs to end the story of the resurrection of the Jewish people.”

“We won’t place our hopes on any agreement with extremist regimes like yours…with or without an agreement, we’ll do everything it takes for you not to obtain nuclear weapons.”

On Monday, Netanyahu convened a meeting regarding current situation with Iran with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Mossad head Yossi Cohen, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, US Ambassador US Gilad Erdan, and others.

The three-hour meeting ended after a number of the tactical decisions were reached, Yisrael Hayom reported. Netanyahu is expected to convene another meeting in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is receiving a chilly response from Iran regarding rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal, with Tehran refusing to resume full compliance with the deal’s obligations.

On Tuesday, Iran began officially restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities in order to pressure the international community to lift economic sanctions.

