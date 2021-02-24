More Cities In Israel To Allow Schools To Open Wednesday Due To Lower Infection Rate

Israel’s Health Ministry updated the traffic light categorization on Tuesday, to allow children from cities listed as light orange, to go back to schools starting Wednesday. The update and change in the categorization of cities usually takes place on Wednesday, but as Thursday is a short day due to the fast and schools are closed on Friday, the Ministry wanted students to be able to return to school, even for two days, before the Purim break, and thus moved the date of categorization up one day.

The renewal of studies in schools that are now newly categorized as light orange will be dependant on approval of the Corona Cabinet, but they are not expected to block the move. Thus, students ranging from daycare to grade 6, and students in grades 11 and 12 who live in the following cities will be able to go back to school, once again.

Or Akiva, Achisamach, Eliachin, Elad, Bakaa al-Garbiyyeh, Be’er Ora, Biria, Bat Yam, Dimona, Chantun, various neighborhoods in Jerusalem including – French Hill, Givat Hamivtar, Har Hatzofim, Har Nof, and Ramot,- Kfar Zoharim, Lod, Ma’aleh Efraim, Netivot, Arad, Kiryat Gat, Kiryat Ekron, Ra’ama, Rosh Pina, and Ramle.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)