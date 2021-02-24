Chabad on Campus Seeks Marketing Manager!

Are you a whiz at project management? Do you have a love for tackling creative ideas and executing with excellence? Are you interested in being a part of an organization committed to Jewish students across the world?

If so, this is the opportunity for you. Chabad on Campus International is seeking an experienced Marketing & Communications Project Manager.

Chabad on Campus International is an entrepreneurial organization at the forefront of Jewish life on campus. At COCI, you will have a rewarding work experience, will be appreciated for the value you bring to the team and will get to work in a cohesive and friendly environment with great coffee and blazing Wi-Fi speeds.

This position is for someone highly organized, with strong project management skills, who want to work in a mission-driven environment, and who will bring a great attitude.

Open to meeting superstars with unique real-world intern experience in either a high paced sales or marketing role.

Excellent pay and excellent work environment.

We are based in NYC. Open to partial WFH (work from home). If you are working from home, just make sure you have good coffee there.

Job Description Overview:

The Marketing and Communications Manager will proactively, strategically, and creatively advance Chabad on Campus’ visibility, reputation, and relevance on college and university campuses internationally.





The Manager reports to the Director of Marketing and Communications. They will work to broaden our reach, deepen engagement, and inspire the public and community to give and engage. This person will also develop, integrate, and implement a broad range portfolio of communications, public relations, social media, and community engagement tools and practices.





This position is ideal for an innovative and agile Marketing and Communications professional to advance COCI’s mission. In this role, you will be responsible for implementing marketing, communications, social media, and public relations through:





Primary Responsibilities:

Elevating COCI’s brand and visibility as an innovative and engaged community partner.

Raising COCI’s profile via traditional and digital media platforms.

Crafting comprehensive and distinctive marketing campaigns that exceed constituent expectations.

Deftly collaborating with internal and external partners to achieve objectives within timelines and budget.

Lead and oversee the development and execution of all communication messaging and strategy and all marketing materials.

Serve as lead for collateral creation, including oversight of graphic design and video production for individual programs and departments.

Manage websites by creating and updating all content while analyzing site data to track and improve content reach.

Manage social media presence by creating and updating content across multiple platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.).

Develop and manage our blog to engage with Schluchim (emissaries), students, parents, and donors, ultimately connect them to opportunities to give back.

Analyze social media platform data to track and improve content reach.

Develop and execute regular electronic communications.

Develop annual marketing, communications, and public relations plans.

Analyze the impact of communications, advertising, and public relations effectiveness.

Create and manage a high performing team, providing supervision and support to direct reports and with the ability to pitch in and execute hands-on when necessary.

Develop and sustain successful relationships with COCI staff and external partners.

Other duties assigned by the VP Admin and Director of Marketing and Communications.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field

4-6 years of experience in marketing communications, public relations, or journalism

Demonstrated supervisory skills

Demonstrated track record of positioning an organization to achieve measurable outcomes in a competitive communications environment

Knowledge of a variety of mass and alternative media

Expertise in the fundamentals of multiple disciplines, including the principles and ethics of public relations, promotion, marketing, events, business communication, planning, and budgeting

Ability to simultaneously lead multiple, complex projects in varying stages of development under time pressure with minimal supervision

Strong negotiation, collaboration, time management, organization, and interpersonal skills

Excellent promotional and communications skills

Extensive writing and editing experience with skills in a variety of print and online communications media

Demonstrated use of social media to engage and deepen relationships with the press and public

Excellent judgment and creative problem-solving skills, including negotiation and conflict resolution

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office and Google Suite software is essential (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Docs, Slides, etc.)

Send resume to [email protected].