Gedolei HaPoskim: Don’t Get Drunk This Purim Due To The Pandemic

As Am Yisrael prepares to celebrate Purim in the shadow of the coronavirus, the Gedolei HaPoskim in Eretz Yisrael wrote a letter calling for people not to drink to the point of drunkenness this year.

The letter was signed by HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, Rav of Ramat Elchanan and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, a member of the Motetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, HaGaon HaRav Shariel Rosenberg, Gaon Av Beis Din of Bnei Brak, and HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Silman, Av Beis Din in Bnei Brak.

In a letter entitled: Drinking To The Point Of Drunkenness During The Coronavirus Pandemic, the Rabbanim wrote that “a state of drunkenness is very risky and unseemly. And during this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic – as is known, as alcohol clouds the mind of the drinker, leading to drunkenness and a loss of clarity, it’s likely to lead to people not behaving with the required precautions and health regulations to preserve their health.”

“And it’s likely to lead to a spike in the infection rate that will harm and endanger the public health, which is in the geder of ‘חב לאחריני’ [taking something for yourself while harming others].”

“And especially this year, when [drunkeness] can, chalilah, lead to Chilul Shabbos – one should refrain from drinking to the point of drunkenness.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)