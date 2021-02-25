CPA students at Touro Flatbush scored among the best in the state!

Enroll in our accelerated CPA program and put your career on the fast track. Learn more at las.touro.edu/cpa

Our accelerated accounting CPA program offers:

A B.S. in less than two years

Financial aid and generous scholarships to academically qualified students

Personalized attention and mentoring from faculty with real-world experience

Flexible schedules

A large selection of electives and courses in specialized areas of accounting

Job placement assistance, including two annual career fairs featuring national accounting firms

Our students join renowned companies including BKD, Deloitte, PWC, Grant Thornton, KPMG, RSM and EisnerAmper. Request more information and see how you can make more happen here.