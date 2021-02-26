Israel To Allow Sharing Of Data On Non-Vaccinated Israelis

The Knesset on Wednesday approved legislation allowing the Health Ministry to share the personal information of non-vaccinated Israelis with local authorities.

The third and final reading of the law was approved by 30 votes in favor, with 13 voting against the measure, which has aroused controversy due to privacy concerns.

The law allows the personal data of non-vaccinated Israelis to be transferred to municipalities, and the Education and Welfare ministries. The law states that “the information will be passed on to the authorities subject to an active request and the presentation of a plan to encourage immunization among the population included in the database.”

“An official who is authorized by the Health Ministry director-general will receive the names, ID numbers, addresses and telephone numbers of citizens who are eligible to be vaccinated but have not done so.”

A Knesset statement published after the bill was passed emphasized that “in order to minimize invasion of privacy and prevent misuse of the information, the law stipulates that the information transmitted will be used solely to encourage immunization and any other use of the data is prohibited.”

Furthermore, the information will be made available to only a restricted number of officials, who will have to sign a confidentiality agreement. The data will be deleted no later than 60 days after it is received. Officials will also be prohibited from contacting anyone they are familiar with from their personal lives.

Several rights groups plan on filing a petition against the law to the Supreme Court.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)