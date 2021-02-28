2nd Time In Israel: Fetus Dies After Contracting COVID-19 In Utero

A 26-year-old pregnant woman in her 36th week of pregnancy who contracted the coronavirus arrived at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba after noticing a lack of fetal movement.

The doctors performed an examination and unfortunately, the baby was no longer alive. After the doctors delivered the stillborn baby, it was confirmed that it was also positive for the coronavirus – the second such incident in Israel.

The woman, who had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, is currently hospitalized in mild condition.

“All the complications related to pregnancy we’ve been seeing in recent weeks are only among women who haven’t been vaccinated, ” said Prof. Tal Biron-Shental, the director of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Unit at Meir Medical Center. “We can only say that the risk of the coronavirus is far worse than the possible risk of the vaccine.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)