A 1st In Israel: Fetus Dies After Contracting COVID-19 In Utero

A 29-year-old mother in Israel gave birth to a stillborn after contracting the coronavirus, with doctors saying the fetus was confirmed to have contracted the virus and died as a result.

This is the first case of a stillborn that was attributed solely to the coronavirus since tests previously performed during the pregnancy showed that the fetus was healthy.

The woman, a resident of southern Israel who was 25 weeks pregnant, went to her doctor after noticing a lack of fetal movement. The doctor ordered her to be transferred immediately to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, where her baby was delivered stillborn.

It was the woman’s third pregnancy and tests showed that everything was normal until that point. After contracting the coronavirus, the woman ran a fever, several days before she lost the baby.

Dr. Tal Brosh, head of the Infectious Disease Department at Assuta, said this was a rare case, Ynet reported.

“We rarely see fetuses infected by COVID-19,” he said. “There are few such recorded cases in the world, with some reported in Brazil. We has three COVID patients who had stillborns but the fetuses weren’t infected.”

Brosh warned that pregnant women are at high risk for COVID-19 complications. “The virus can pass to the fetus and cause its death. If the mother had been vaccinated in the first or second trimester, this could have been avoided,” he said sadly.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)